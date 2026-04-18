Patralekhaa slams paps for body-shaming comments after postpartum appearance at Toaster screening

Patralekhaa remarked on the difficulty associated with being a filmmaker and a mother. She mentioned that if she had had the ability to control how her body was acting then the challenges she faced would not have been experienced in her own mind and body so much. She then encouraged people to think carefully before commenting on women's bodies after they have given birth.

She was last seen in Phule, wherein she played the character of Savitribai Phule and received accolades for her performance. The movie showed her acting prowess and was critically acclaimed too. Besides her acting career, Patralekhaa has now turned towards producing movies as well. Her recently launched production company has debuted with Toaster on Netflix. This film features Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the leading roles.

Patralekhaa tied the knot with actor Rajkummar Rao on 15th November, 2021. Their daughter was born in the month of November 2025. They disclosed the name of their daughter in January 2026 via their Instagram handle. The announcement read that the baby was named Parvati Paul Rao and that she was their most prized gift from God.