Why Gulshan Devaiah stands apart in Bollywood’s era of stylist-led fashion

Talking about his approach, Gulshan shares, “Fashion came into my life much before acting did. I studied fashion at NIFT, so for me, clothing has always been about individuality rather than chasing trends. I’ve never been comfortable with the idea of dressing to fit into a box or to please the moment. I style myself because it feels natural; I know what I like, what I’m comfortable in, and how I want to express myself. Trends come and go, brands rise and fall, but personal style evolves with life and experience. I enjoy experimenting, being quirky, because that’s part of the process. As long as it feels honest , fun and true to who I am, I’m happy.”

Much like the characters he chooses to portray on screen, Gulshan Devaiah’s fashion philosophy is fearless, non-conformist, and deeply rooted in self-expression.