Why Gulshan Devaiah stands apart in Bollywood’s era of stylist-led fashion

Beyond his critically acclaimed performances, Gulshan Devaiah has quietly emerged as one of the most distinctive and original style voices in the industry, long before personal branding through fashion became the norm. With over 15 years in cinema, Gulshan is among the rare actors who has consistently styled himself throughout the major part of his career. A graduate of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), he firmly belongs to the fashion fraternity and has always trusted instinct over trends, logos, or brand-driven aesthetics.
Known for his quirky, unconventional, and out-of-the-box fashion choices, Gulshan’s style is deeply personal, authentic, lived-in, and reflective of who he is, rather than what the industry expects. In an era where most actors rely on teams of stylists to curate every appearance, Gulshan continues to take complete ownership of how he presents himself, seamlessly blending his formal fashion education with creative independence.
In an industry where there is growing pressure to constantly churn out “memorable looks,” keep pace with ever-changing fashion fads, and invest heavily in high-budget styling, Gulshan stands apart. His education in fashion gives him a rare, informed perspective, one that values expression over excess and originality over spectacle. Rather than dressing for virality or momentary trends, he approaches fashion as a language of selfhood, proving that a strong personal voice doesn’t require extravagance, only clarity and conviction.
Talking about his approach, Gulshan shares, “Fashion came into my life much before acting did. I studied fashion at NIFT, so for me, clothing has always been about individuality rather than chasing trends. I’ve never been comfortable with the idea of dressing to fit into a box or to please the moment. I style myself because it feels natural; I know what I like, what I’m comfortable in, and how I want to express myself. Trends come and go, brands rise and fall, but personal style evolves with life and experience. I enjoy experimenting, being quirky, because that’s part of the process. As long as it feels honest , fun and true to who I am, I’m happy.”
Much like the characters he chooses to portray on screen, Gulshan Devaiah’s fashion philosophy is fearless, non-conformist, and deeply rooted in self-expression.