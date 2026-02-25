Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on launching her jewellery line and mastering the art of financial longevity

To take the limelight at the tender age of 15 is a challenging task for anyone, but Tamannaah Bhatia has not only survived the glamour of the film industry but has also achieved much more. Having recently completed an astonishing 21 years in the film industry, the actress has not only grown from a teenage debutante to an experienced entrepreneur but has also made some smart investments. Although she is still a force to be reckoned with in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries, Tamannaah is now making waves with her down-to-earth approach to managing her wealth and her new jewellery line.
The film industry is known to be quite unpredictable, with ‘overnight’ sensations disappearing as quickly as they emerged. Realising this from the very start, Tamannaah attributes her prudent financial planning to her father. In the tender age of her early years in the film industry, he handled her finances, making sure that the benefits of her hard work were not wasted but invested wisely. Even now, although she is more hands-on about her finances, Tamannaah still seeks her father's advice.
For Tamannaah, financial freedom is not just about the size of a paycheck but how that money is put to work. She advocates for a diversified investment strategy to combat the unpredictability of showbiz.
"For actors especially, you might be able to consistently make a lot of money, but if you don’t save it at the right time or find ways of multiplying it, you finally realise not much is left," she noted in a recent discussion.
Her current portfolio is a lesson in risk management, with a great balance of:
Real estate: Offering a tangible long-term security.
Jewellery: Playing on her own passion and her own business venture.
Strategic assets: Ensuring that her wealth increases in tandem with her acting success.
Defying trends
It’s not just her bank account that Tamannaah is concerned with, though. The actress has been quick to shut down rumours about the use of weight loss medications such as Ozempic, assuring fans that "her curves are not going anywhere." This mix of savvy and confidence is a clear indication that Tamannaah is not just acting out a part—she is creating a legacy that will outlast the final curtain call.