Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on launching her jewellery line and mastering the art of financial longevity

For Tamannaah, financial freedom is not just about the size of a paycheck but how that money is put to work. She advocates for a diversified investment strategy to combat the unpredictability of showbiz.

"For actors especially, you might be able to consistently make a lot of money, but if you don’t save it at the right time or find ways of multiplying it, you finally realise not much is left," she noted in a recent discussion.

Her current portfolio is a lesson in risk management, with a great balance of:

Real estate: Offering a tangible long-term security.

Jewellery: Playing on her own passion and her own business venture.

Strategic assets: Ensuring that her wealth increases in tandem with her acting success.

Defying trends

It’s not just her bank account that Tamannaah is concerned with, though. The actress has been quick to shut down rumours about the use of weight loss medications such as Ozempic, assuring fans that "her curves are not going anywhere." This mix of savvy and confidence is a clear indication that Tamannaah is not just acting out a part—she is creating a legacy that will outlast the final curtain call.