Scorpions’ India tour cancelled days across four cities due to unforeseen medical circumstances

The organisers released a statement in regard to the Scorpions’ India tour, which stated, “We apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused to fans. The band are very keen to perform in India when possible and within their schedule.” One person expressed his disappointment in the comment saying, “I just arrived in Shillong and heard the news, can't do anything about it so choosing to just enjoy the city. Let's unite if anyone else is in the city too and listen to Scorpions!!!!” Another fan commented, “Looks like the Wind of Change blew the concert away 🌬️”

The four-cities run of Scorpions’ India tour was supposed to be organized from April 21st to April 30th, 2026. This event was supposed to be one of the milestones in time. This tour represented their reunion to India after close to two decades, the last time they played there having been way back in 2007. Additionally, the tour also formed part of their worldwide tour of Coming Home 2026 that celebrates their 60 years in the industry. One of the things that fans looked forward to was hearing songs like Wind of Change and Rock You Like a Hurricane.

In an interview recently conducted, Klaus Mein said, “We still enjoy what we’re doing. We’re still very passionate about things and very excited to go on this road ahead. We’re still standing, god knows how long we can do this. We’re getting older every year, but when we see the fans in front of the stage, we get so much energy and power back from our fans that we’re still young at heart.”