Ajith Kumar’s racing team does country proud; secures second place win at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium!

The top Tamil actor had left for Belgium a week ago to prepare for the gruelling race, which is a test of both skill and endurance. In fact, the actor’s racing team had consistently been sharing updates on the actor and his team’s preparation by way of pictures and video clips over the last week.

Last year too, Ajith Kumar’s team had secured the second place at the Creventic Endurance Race held at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup category.

The win at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, last year was the third consecutive podium finish the team had secured in the Creventic Endurance Series.

It may be recalled that the team had first done the country proud by coming third at an event at the Dubai Autodrome on January 11 last year. The team then secured the third place at the Mugello Circuit, Italy on March 22, 2025. For the third time, the team secured a podium finish at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.