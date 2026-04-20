Allu Arjun set to call Mumbai home during Raaka production

The latest addition that only adds fuel to the fire is the combination of Arjun and Deepika Padukone. Although Padukone recently announced that she was expecting her second child, the actor is still determined to continue working on the movie. She plans to shoot intense action scenes through her pregnancy, which reflects her dedication to her job. The actors who have been blessed with their first daughter named Dua in September 2024 are now gearing up to welcome another child while dealing with their rigorous careers.

Apart from the leading pair, Raaka is expected to have a great cast. According to rumours, actresses like Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur have been confirmed to be part of the movie in significant roles. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and is claimed to be a sci-fi blockbuster with state-of-the-art special effects. However, the idea of SRK‘s guest appearance and the virtual launch teaser of the movie on social media are just rumours until they are proven. As per the shooting schedule, it is likely that the movie will wrap up filming by 2026.