Atlee and wife Priya welcome second child: A baby girl

This happy milestone comes after the pair announced they were expecting again in January. At the time, they shared heartfelt images from a maternity photoshoot, noting that their home was about to get “even cozier.” The news has been met with a wave of affection from the film fraternity. Celebrities such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday and Kajal Aggarwal were among the first to offer their congratulations, with Aggarwal sending particular love to ”big brother Meer” as he settles into his new role.

Atlee tied the knot with Priya in November 2014, having dated each other for a few years prior. The couple welcomed their first child, Meer, at the beginning of 2023 and often provides snippets of their domestic life to their fans.

In addition to being happy about this milestone, Atlee continues to be one of the busiest people in the film industry. After achieving huge success with his first venture in Bollywood, Atlee is currently busy working on Raaka. The prestigious science fiction movie features Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. In the meantime, the centre of attention is their latest addition, increasing the number of family members from three to four.