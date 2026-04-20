Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas opens up on struggling with alcoholism

Popular singer Jasmine Sandlas, who became famous due to her vocals on the top-selling songs from the Dhurandhar series, shared some very candid insights about her struggles in the personal sphere. In a recent interview with the famous podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, Jasmine Sandlas narrated how she experienced both peaks and troughs throughout her career, ranging from a tough battle with alcoholism to the transformational experience of spirituality.
While she has achieved success in the music industry, Jasmine Sandlas shared in the same episode how she turned to alcohol to escape her childhood traumas, along with the changes in family dynamics. She shared the details of the time she spent alone and lonely in life, even though she was surrounded by material comforts. In an open admission, Jasmine confessed that she is extremely remorseful about her drinking days but also feels that the experience was essential for her development as a person.
One of the most important milestones in her recovery journey came while she visited the spiritual centre known as Vrindavan. There she encountered spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj. As mentioned by Jasmine, his easy-to-follow counsel gave her instantaneous salvation. “Those words are tattooed in my brain,” she said, adding that the meeting marked the point at which she began to feel “seen” as a human being and not simply an artiste.
This fresh perspective has made Jasmine look into her future with hopes of forming a family of her own. With an immense desire to be a mother herself, she talked about her wish to have both sons and daughters. For Jasmine, the experiences of her addiction as well as her spiritual rebirth in Uttar Pradesh became a torch of protection for her new, sober journey ahead.