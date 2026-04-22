Ajith Kumar returns from Belgium in time to vote in upcoming TN Assembly elections

Actor Ajith Kumar, who was in Belgium to participate in the popular 24H Series – GT3 Pro-Am race held at the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, has now returned home well in time to cast his vote in the Tamil Nadu State Assembly elections that are to be held on Thursday.

Ajith Kumar back to Chennai to vote for upcoming elections

Video clips of Ajith Kumar arriving at the Chennai airport on Wednesday and making his way out of the airport are now doing the rounds on social media.

It is a well established fact that Ajith Kumar makes it a point to return home well ahead of time before election day to ensure he casts his vote in elections.

It may be recalled that Ajith’s team, Ajith Kumar Racing, had made the country proud on Sunday by securing a second place podium finish at the intensely contested 24H Series – GT3 Pro-Am race in Belgium.

Taking to its X timeline to share the happy news, Ajith Kumar Racing had said, Racing to glory, carrying a billion dreams. P2 finish for Ajith Kumar’s racing team at the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in the 24H Series – GT3 Pro-Am. A moment that made the entire Indian nation proud — proving passion, grit, and determination know no limits. #IndianPride #AjithKumar #AjithKumarRacing #SpaFrancorchamps #24HSeries #GT3.”