Akshay Kumar apologises for ‘fake moustache’ controversy in Samrat Prithviraj

Actor Akshay Kumar has finally spoken up against the criticism that he has been receiving because of his role in the 2022 historical film called Samrat Prithviraj. As the star played the part of the warrior king, he became subject to ridicule on social media because of his decision to wear prosthetic hair, which he could have grown himself.
When interviewed on a podcast by Shubhankar Mishra, Akshay made it clear that the reason why he did not decide to grow his own moustache is a biological one. According to him, there was simply no way for him to grow that particular style of facial hair for the role of the King of Prithviraj Chauhan. Despite this, the actor admitted that it might not be visually appealing, but he was simply being practical.
“In Samrat Prithviraj, the story required a particular kind of moustache, and that kind of moustache cannot grow naturally on my face,” Akshay said. He admitted that while the prosthetic might not have looked perfect, filmmaking often requires such compromises. Offering a rare moment of contrition to his fanbase, he added, “If people didn’t like it, then I am sorry.”
The actor responded strongly against allegations that he hurried through his work. This was evident by his present look — a beard which he took six weeks to grow, while being away from shooting sets.
While the period drama could not do well at the box office, Akshay now has many films lined up. Currently, he is basking in the glory of his recent release, Bhooth Bangla, where he reunites with filmmaker Priyadarshan in another blockbuster film. The actor will also appear in the action film Welcome To The Jungle as well as host the television game show Wheel Of Fortune for its second edition.