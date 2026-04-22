Akshay Kumar apologises for ‘fake moustache’ controversy in Samrat Prithviraj

“In Samrat Prithviraj, the story required a particular kind of moustache, and that kind of moustache cannot grow naturally on my face,” Akshay said. He admitted that while the prosthetic might not have looked perfect, filmmaking often requires such compromises. Offering a rare moment of contrition to his fanbase, he added, “If people didn’t like it, then I am sorry.”

The actor responded strongly against allegations that he hurried through his work. This was evident by his present look — a beard which he took six weeks to grow, while being away from shooting sets.

While the period drama could not do well at the box office, Akshay now has many films lined up. Currently, he is basking in the glory of his recent release, Bhooth Bangla, where he reunites with filmmaker Priyadarshan in another blockbuster film. The actor will also appear in the action film Welcome To The Jungle as well as host the television game show Wheel Of Fortune for its second edition.