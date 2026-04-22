Anant Ambani's watch worth Rs. 12 crore stuns with 300 diamonds and a rotating Lord Shiva

The highlight of Anant Ambani’s Shiva watch is the hand-made statue of Lord Shiva in meditation posture. In addition to the statue of Lord Shiva, there is the symbol of 'Om' engraved on the dial of the watch. Not only is the statue hand-made but it has been incorporated inside the world's first ever flying triple-axis tourbillon.

This watch has 658 pieces and over 650 working components. All of these pieces work together to bring life into their animated movements while maintaining their precise nature. The intricacy of the inner workings is indicative of the skill required for making this piece.

The unique aspect of Anant Ambani’s Shiva watch is the presence of a mini-musical instrument in the watch. Pressing a button on the watch triggers the playing of the popular theme song in the movie "The Godfather." This has been made possible by the use of a 120-note music box.

This watch is just one part of a larger collection that is valued at about ₹200 crores. There are various rare watches belonging to the likes of Patek Philippe and Richard Mille that he owns, with many of them being exclusive collections that have been made just for him.