Anant Ambani's Rs. 1.30cr Rolex watch steals spotlight at his Jamnagar birthday celebration

Anant Ambani’s watch was noteworthy not only because of its cost but also for its traditional fluted bezel, which used to be waterproof. The President bracelet was designed in 1956 and is characterized by semi-circular links that make it unique for Day-Date watches. When Anant Ambani went viral with children, his watch received significant attention from fans.

Fluting the bezel became a trademark of Rolex after initially being made to ensure its waterproof nature. The white face of the watch was made using many layers of lacquer on a brass body. Footage from the event was shared by social media users and showed how both luxury fashion and family fun were brought together at the event.

Anant was dressed in a navy blue shirt that had a tiger design on it, whereas Radhika Merchant wore a stylish orange outfit. The celebrations were noted for their understated nature; Anant participated in cutting of the cake and played around with children at the day event.

Even though the presence of the children brought joy to the occasion, nothing generated as much interest on the internet as the luxury wrist watch.