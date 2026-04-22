Ranveer Singh spotted in Mumbai in first public outing following second pregnancy news, paps wish him ‘badhai ho’

Known for having met on the sets of the hit movie, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2012, the couple celebrated the exciting occasion with the help of a post that was made by them jointly on Instagram. In the post, it can be seen that their daughter Dua Padukone Singh was holding a pregnancy strip test, which showed two pink stripes indicating she would soon have a new baby brother/sister in her family. Dua was born in 2024, and this early delivery of a sibling has been creating waves on social media sites with congratulations from fans as well as friends like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

In his career front, Ranveer is at the top. The Dhurandhar series has now gone over a whopping Rs 3,000 crore in terms of earnings all around the world. While Deepika has started shooting her next movie, Raaka while being pregnant, Ranveer is making another exciting transition into the horror zone through Pralay, where he will be playing the lead role.