Did caramel frappuccino lead to Harnaaz Sandhu's weight gain? Here's what she said

After Harnaaz Sandhu’s victory as Miss Universe 2021, there have been continuous reports from the media regarding her weight. Although Harnaaz Sandhu had previously opened up on the fact that she has celiac disease, it is only now that she reveals something that unknowingly impacted her workout routine.
In one of her recent interviews on the Origin Story podcast, Harnaaz talked openly about her experience staying in New York and how the easy availability of Starbucks had become a part of her lifestyle. In fact, she started visiting the coffee shop almost daily, particularly after exercising.
She said, “It's so funny. My building in New York had a Starbucks. I could smell the coffee, and I used to just go. I used to order a venti caramel frappuccino, extra drizzle, extra everything. I believe that's a dessert. After the gym, imagine.”
On the other hand, she tried to remain consistent with exercising. But, because there were no results, it became tough for her. The first stages of training were frustrating for her as there were no visible changes to her body.
She also shared, “I used to go to the gym, come back, and feel like I was looking the same. In the beginning, when you go to the gym, that first month, you feel like you might be gaining more weight because you look more puffy or whatever.”
It started to affect her mental state. Gradually, food stopped being just nutrition for her. It began to serve her emotionally as she went through a difficult period.
While emphasizing on her journey Harnaaz Sandhu said, “But it became my comfort because I was really upset not to see the change in my body. It took me some time to kind of tell myself that I had to be patient; it's a process. I'm not going to look at the weighing machine. I'm going to just go, close my eyes, blind myself, and keep doing it. After six months, I saw some results.”