Did caramel frappuccino lead to Harnaaz Sandhu's weight gain? Here's what she said

She also shared, “I used to go to the gym, come back, and feel like I was looking the same. In the beginning, when you go to the gym, that first month, you feel like you might be gaining more weight because you look more puffy or whatever.”

It started to affect her mental state. Gradually, food stopped being just nutrition for her. It began to serve her emotionally as she went through a difficult period.

While emphasizing on her journey Harnaaz Sandhu said, “But it became my comfort because I was really upset not to see the change in my body. It took me some time to kind of tell myself that I had to be patient; it's a process. I'm not going to look at the weighing machine. I'm going to just go, close my eyes, blind myself, and keep doing it. After six months, I saw some results.”