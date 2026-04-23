Aryan Khan sparks social media frenzy with his competitive ‘joota churai’ antics

The battle was heated enough for Aryan to nearly lose his balance while holding on to the shoe. The next clip shows him tugging and fighting to protect the prize before finally dashing out of reach of the crowd and emerging victorious. The event planners mentioned how that day was full of “sneaky steals, dramatic negotiations and laughter that echoed through every nook,” transforming the ceremony into a lifetime memory.

Although he is known for being a rather serious and calm person when it comes to the public eye, here is another view of Aryan taking part in the fun and frivolity of the occasion. From a career standpoint, the young man is currently receiving lots of attention after directing his first Netflix production, The Ba*ds of Bollywood. In fact, Aryan is also the producer and showrunner of the TV series, starring a bunch of renowned actors such as Bobby Deol, Mona Singh and Raghav Juyal along with many other prominent guest appearances by such big stars as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.