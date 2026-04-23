Aryan Khan sparks social media frenzy with his competitive ‘joota churai’ antics

Aryan Khan has been trending on social media after a video of him being at his best friend’s wedding was posted online. In the video, one gets to see a very unusual aspect of the star kid as he takes the ‘joota churai’ ceremony to another level.
The event occurred at the wedding of Maahir Mehta and Rhea Nadkarni. According to a media outlet, who filmed and uploaded the video, Aryan was captured in the video wearing a pair of jeans, T-shirt, and brown jacket, looking totally dedicated to the job as Maahir’s bodyguard. When the bride’s family tried to snatch Maahir’s shoes, which is part of the tradition, Aryan was not going to let that happen.
The battle was heated enough for Aryan to nearly lose his balance while holding on to the shoe. The next clip shows him tugging and fighting to protect the prize before finally dashing out of reach of the crowd and emerging victorious. The event planners mentioned how that day was full of “sneaky steals, dramatic negotiations and laughter that echoed through every nook,” transforming the ceremony into a lifetime memory.
Although he is known for being a rather serious and calm person when it comes to the public eye, here is another view of Aryan taking part in the fun and frivolity of the occasion. From a career standpoint, the young man is currently receiving lots of attention after directing his first Netflix production, The Ba*ds of Bollywood. In fact, Aryan is also the producer and showrunner of the TV series, starring a bunch of renowned actors such as Bobby Deol, Mona Singh and Raghav Juyal along with many other prominent guest appearances by such big stars as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.