Peace in B-Town: Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar resolve Don 3 dispute

The high-stakes standoff between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar is believed to be finally over with peace. According to industry sources, the two actors have managed to sort out their differences after several months of acrimony in Bollywood. The controversy started when Ranveer quit his film Don 3, which was much awaited by the audience, in December 2025.

Did Ranveer Singh offer ₹10 crores to Farhan Akhtar after walking out of Don 3?

Ranveer was part of the scripting process in Don 3, but he decided to walk out on the project for reasons that are not yet clear. Excel Entertainment filed a case against the actor for leaving the film, believing that his action was unprofessional. It is claimed that nearly ₹40 crore has been spent on pre-production work. While Ranveer’s reasons for quitting include issues regarding the film’s production process, it was advised that both parties settle out of court.