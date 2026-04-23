Peace in B-Town: Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar resolve Don 3 dispute

The high-stakes standoff between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar is believed to be finally over with peace. According to industry sources, the two actors have managed to sort out their differences after several months of acrimony in Bollywood. The controversy started when Ranveer quit his film Don 3, which was much awaited by the audience, in December 2025.
Ranveer was part of the scripting process in Don 3, but he decided to walk out on the project for reasons that are not yet clear. Excel Entertainment filed a case against the actor for leaving the film, believing that his action was unprofessional. It is claimed that nearly ₹40 crore has been spent on pre-production work. While Ranveer’s reasons for quitting include issues regarding the film’s production process, it was advised that both parties settle out of court.
As a token of good faith, Ranveer has apparently offered to give back his signing amount of ₹10 crores to Excel Entertainment. As part of efforts to compensate for the monetary losses sustained during the pre-production phase, he has offered them an equity share in his next venture, which is currently being referred to as Pralay.
What’s next?
Despite bringing an end to their differences, it seems uncertain what lies ahead for Don 3. Now that Ranveer has officially backed out of the movie, speculations have been doing rounds about whether the character would go to someone else or if Farhan may take on the role of an actor. For his part, Ranveer is set to explore the post-apocalyptic world in his film called Pralay.