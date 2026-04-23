What is handvo cheela that Neena Gupta cooked for her granddaughter?

She added a variety of vegetables (mustard) to make it more nutritious, including bottle gourd, carrots, capsicum, green chillies, onions and coriander. Additionally, she added curd which provides a little creaminess and also gives a little bit of tanginess. To add additional flavour to the dish, she prepared a very simple tadka with mustard seeds and curry leaves prior to making this dish.

While the conventional handvo is made by baking the ingredients like a savoury cake, the Neena Gupta prepared it by cooking the ingredients in an open pan. Small portions of the batter are poured on the hot pan and cooked with some amount of oil to make them soft and light.

Throughout the video clip, she said, “Look, I am making handvo cheela for you.” Matara is Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra’s daughter, born in 2024. Some people also started giving additional pitches. One person said, “Do add sesame seeds on both sides while frying the chilla @ neenagupta.” Another person commented, “If u add on teaspoon achaar in batter it tastes amazing.”

Neena Gupta's handvo cheela can be considered a complete meal. The inclusion of rice, beans, vegetables, and curd into one dish makes it wholesome, healthy, and easy to make at home.