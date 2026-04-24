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Button-up shirts are back: Reese Witherspoon set the tone for summer style at just $26

Reese Witherspoon stepped out in matching striped looks, sparking a surge in demand for a budget-friendly wardrobe essential
Actress Reese Witherspoon and singer Pink were recently spotted shopping together in New York City
Reese Witherspoon spotted in a $26 dollar striped shirt in SoHoFrazer Harrison
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It's that time again when the most basic clothing item makes its most profound impression. The actress Reese Witherspoon and the singer Pink were seen out shopping in New York, both wearing their own striped button-down shirts. Their matching looks had that instant appeal and sophistication, proving once again that this versatile clothing item never gets old.

A classic summer look owned by Reese Witherspoon

Their wardrobe immediately stood out, not only because of the overall style similarity but also because it appeared very simple to replicate. One great option would be the Aisew Striped Button-Up Shirt, which is available for only $26.

Reese Witherspoon offered a lesson in spring layering, she paired her shirt with perfectly fitted loose jeans
Reese Witherspoon in a button-up shirt

This shirt is all about minimalism and class. It comes with a pinstripe print, a button-down design, and a left breast pocket. It has a lightweight composition that makes it suitable for summer wear. This oversized shirt has just the right amount of roominess. It is comfortable to wear while still fitting perfectly when tucked into your pants.

Lesson on layering from Reese Witherspoon

The actress has shown how to layer clothes this spring. She wore a top with loose-fitting jeans that fit well. The jeans were wide-legged but tight where necessary. She added a sweater wrapped around her shoulders.

The outfits quickly caught attention, not just for the matching vibe but for how easy it looked to recreate
Layering Reese Witherspoon's favourite summer shirt

However, the fashion choices do not end here. This shirt looks great layered over a t-shirt, or even a turtleneck, on cold days. In case of hot weather, it can be worn tied over a tank top in a casual style. It is also ideal to use it as a cover-up on the beach.

Another pro to consider is that of practicality. According to reviewers, it is wrinkle-free, thus very convenient when packing for traveling purposes. A reviewer describes the shirt as being ‘light and fresh,’ which works perfectly well for hot areas such as Miami. The same review mentions that the material is comfortable enough to wear all day long.

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