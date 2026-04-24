Button-up shirts are back: Reese Witherspoon set the tone for summer style at just $26

It's that time again when the most basic clothing item makes its most profound impression. The actress Reese Witherspoon and the singer Pink were seen out shopping in New York, both wearing their own striped button-down shirts. Their matching looks had that instant appeal and sophistication, proving once again that this versatile clothing item never gets old.

A classic summer look owned by Reese Witherspoon

Their wardrobe immediately stood out, not only because of the overall style similarity but also because it appeared very simple to replicate. One great option would be the Aisew Striped Button-Up Shirt, which is available for only $26.