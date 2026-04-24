Jack Nicholson’s 89th birthday: A rare, intimate glimpse of a Hollywood legend shared by his daughter

It also adds importance to the event. After many years of being relatively quiet in Hollywood, Jack Nicholson’s 89th birthday could add more significance to the event. Having been a big name once upon a time in the industry, the actor has been absent in movies for the past 10 years now. His last film role was in How Do You Know. Since then, rumoured projects never came to life.

Another picture was posted by Lorraine to wish him a happy birthday on Jack Nicholson's 89th birthday! In this photograph, he appears to be a younger man, as well as sitting comfortably in a bright red Coca-Cola shirt. He has a cigar in one hand and is smiling toward the camera with Jack's trademark smile.

The legacy of Jack Nicholson is unmatched. He gave outstanding performances in movies such as One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, The Shining, and As Good as It Gets. Through years of acting, he earned the reputation of being one of the best actors in the world.

Father of six children, Jack Nicholson has a great rapport with Lorraine and Ray Nicholson, who both have pursued careers in movies under the guidance of Jack. While Ray is making his presence felt with movies such as Smile 2 and Novocaine, Lorraine has become a director and producer now.