Leonardo DiCaprio sends unique gift to Nikki Glaser after Golden Globes joke

Recently, Nikki appeared on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and shared the bizarre gift that Leonardo sent her. The 41-year-old stand-up recalled the joke she made during her monologue, "I was like, 'Leo, we don't know anything about you. The only thing we know about you is from a Teen Beat article in 1991 where you told us your favourite food is pasta, pasta, and more pasta.'"

Nikki shared that she has a ritual of sending flowers to people who are "a good sport" after she roasts them on stage and she did the same with Leo. However, he was the "only person who sent something back" to her.

Leonardo ended up sending Nikki "three baskets of pasta as a thank you". She added, "So funny. So good. And part me of was like 'Does Leo want to smash?'"

She then told Jimmy Fallon, "And then, I was like, the type of girl he goes for, he wouldn't send pasta to. Like, it was, like, a dry pasta. I think the company was like 'Mena Pasta'".

Nikki Glaser will return to host the 84th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2027, her third time in a row.