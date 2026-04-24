Kritika Kamra on Matka King: From ‘unlucky’ Parsi widow to power player in 1960s Bombay’s gambling underworld

Step into the smoky, high-stakes world of 1960s Bombay, and you’ll find Kritika Kamra right in the middle of it, draped in vintage glamour, but playing a character with far more on her mind than just looking the part.

With Matka King, she dives into a world of numbers, chance, and big ambition, one she admits she knew nothing about until this project came along.

What hooked her was a mix of curiosity, a layered role, and the chance to work with Nagraj Manjule, whose storytelling is anything but ordinary. Add to that a co-star like Vijay Varma, and you’ve got a set where things flow naturally, without overthinking or over-rehearsing. At the heart of it all is Kritika’s character, a young Parsi woman who goes from feeling unlucky in life to finding her own sense of power in the unlikeliest of places.

Inside Matka King: Kritika Kamra, Nagraj Manjule and Vijay Varma on crafting a layered, period drama where a ‘unlucky’ woman rewrites her fate

In a chat with Indulge, she gets candid about discovering the world of Matka, building her character from the ground up, and why she’s always on the lookout for roles that actually shake things up.