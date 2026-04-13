Vijay Varma opens up on his table talk with magician for card tricks in Matka King

Actor Vijay Varma, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming crime drama and thriller series Matka King, has spoken up on the nuances of his gambling lord and how he put together the character.

Vijay Varma on his role in Matka King

In the series, Vijay essays the role of a fictional gambling lord, who operates a string of matkas (gambling pots) across Mumbai. To fine tune his character, Vijay got in touch with a magician, who taught him the card tricks.

The actor spoke with a news agency during the promotions of the show, and shared how he honed his skills with the card, and spent 10 months with the deck of cards.

He said, “I got familiar with the cards in the sense, I learnt how to hold them, shuffle them. I also learnt some tricks. There is a magician called Ashwam. The production guys used to send him to my house. So, I did 12 or 15 sessions with him. Over the span of one month. He used to teach me how to do it with cards, what tricks to learn, how to shuffle it, how to show it. I wanted to show that my character has a second skin, the cards. So, it was a lot of fun to achieve that.”