Rihanna lights up Mumbai with surprise visit for Fenty Beauty

Global music sensation Rihanna has made an unexpected appearance in India, landing at the bustling city of Mumbai late in the evening on Thursday. Wearing a stunning all-black outfit accessorised with black shades and golden jewellery, the diva was greeted with wild enthusiasm at a secluded airport runway. When the paparazzi chanted, “RiRi, RiRi”, she flashed her typical smile and blew kisses in return while also recording the whole scene on her phone, being escorted by her security guards.
This is Rihanna’s second visit to India after her memorable performance during Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar in 2024. This visit, however, is purely a business tour and is aimed at promoting her latest venture into Indian market, Fenty Beauty. This evening, Rihanna will reportedly be hosting an event called Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli that is likely to feature the brand’s exclusive line of products via a pop-up shop.
On social media, her arrival instantly raised speculations, as her fans would often quip whether she had come to someone’s wedding. Some also took the opportunity to request her for a full-fledged concert tour considering her popularity in India.
What is remarkable about this particular journey is that it follows an extremely successful year for the artiste, who gave birth to her third child, daughter Rocki Irish Mayers, in September 2025 with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. With the addition of RZA and Riot as her other two children, Rihanna shows no signs of slowing down in her professional life. She manages to juggle her global empire with the philanthropic work she does through her Clara Lionel Foundation while keeping up with the game-changing approach for which she has become so well-known.