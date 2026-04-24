Rihanna lights up Mumbai with surprise visit for Fenty Beauty

Global music sensation Rihanna has made an unexpected appearance in India, landing at the bustling city of Mumbai late in the evening on Thursday. Wearing a stunning all-black outfit accessorised with black shades and golden jewellery, the diva was greeted with wild enthusiasm at a secluded airport runway. When the paparazzi chanted, “RiRi, RiRi”, she flashed her typical smile and blew kisses in return while also recording the whole scene on her phone, being escorted by her security guards.

Why is Rihanna visiting India?

This is Rihanna’s second visit to India after her memorable performance during Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar in 2024. This visit, however, is purely a business tour and is aimed at promoting her latest venture into Indian market, Fenty Beauty. This evening, Rihanna will reportedly be hosting an event called Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli that is likely to feature the brand’s exclusive line of products via a pop-up shop.