Is the world turning Chinese? The global trend of Chinamaxxing explained!

Ni hao world! If your social media feed hasn’t already greeted you with a Chinese ‘hello’ a hundred times lately, it is definitely not keeping up with the trends! China is recently having a full-blown cultural moment, with its rituals, aesthetics, and traditions going wildly viral across the globe. And right at the center of it all is the newest Gen Z obsession: Chinamaxxing- which somewhat translates to you becoming a Chinese baddie!
As the world grows closer with social media at the very epicenter of networking, adopting new culture and traditions around the world have become the newest norm. From the sudden influx in popularity of Chinese herbal medicines, to local rural dishes like Congee, China is surely having its moment on social media.
Gen Zs are now out and about and opting to drink hot water instead of iced lattes, wearing house slippers indoors, and embracing traditional Chinese skincare routines, like there’s no tomorrow. And all of this is because the rituals aim at calming the nerves and work towards a peaceful, serene lifestyle.
The trend gained momentum with a Chinese-American influencer Sherry Zhu who through her regular traditional rituals awed the fans across the internet. She used to share herbal skincare recipes that would bring an instant glam and fun advices on how to become a Chinese ‘baddie’. Now what began as a mere influencer content, has snowballed into a massive trend that’s been adopted by many celebrities including Timothée Chalamet.
In 2025, tourism boosted in underrated cities like Chongqing, a humid southwestern metropolis, where people from all over the world especially America surged in to experience the local culture and be Chinese for a while.
Cherie Wong, a Hong Kong Canadian activist in an Instagram video shared, “In 2026, it's apparently cool to be Chinese.”
Chinese products too are seeing an apparent rise in sales. Labubu dolls have been a classic example in the past year.
Now this cultural adoption is not just a casual trend that the young generation has taken in. Many reports suggest that it might have a deep psychological reason. A few years back when China was the epicenter of hatred for Covid 19 pandemic, US leaders degraded the country which resulted in massive xenophobia.
However, in contrast to that, when Americans are seeing how ‘self sufficient’ the economy of China has been, people are losing their cool and willfully choosing to go against their own culture. The Chinese cities have become the ideal living space and the tradition a deep rooted world.
So, now whatever the reason for the transition maybe, it is peace, comfort and a slow lifestyle, the world is looking forward and for them going Chinese is the best way as of now!