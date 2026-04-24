Is the world turning Chinese? The global trend of Chinamaxxing explained!

Ni hao world! If your social media feed hasn’t already greeted you with a Chinese ‘hello’ a hundred times lately, it is definitely not keeping up with the trends! China is recently having a full-blown cultural moment, with its rituals, aesthetics, and traditions going wildly viral across the globe. And right at the center of it all is the newest Gen Z obsession: Chinamaxxing- which somewhat translates to you becoming a Chinese baddie!

The rise of the ‘Chinese Baddie’: How Chinamaxxing is taking over the world

As the world grows closer with social media at the very epicenter of networking, adopting new culture and traditions around the world have become the newest norm. From the sudden influx in popularity of Chinese herbal medicines, to local rural dishes like Congee, China is surely having its moment on social media.

Gen Zs are now out and about and opting to drink hot water instead of iced lattes, wearing house slippers indoors, and embracing traditional Chinese skincare routines, like there’s no tomorrow. And all of this is because the rituals aim at calming the nerves and work towards a peaceful, serene lifestyle.