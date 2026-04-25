Maharashtra cyber cell arrests accused in harassment case linked to Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara

The Maharashtra Cyber department has recently made an arrest in the cyber harassment case following Akshay Kumar’s daughter Nitara’s complaint. The accused allegedly engaged in online harassment and asked her to share inappropriate and offensive content.

The girl was very brave and informed her parents: Mumbai police on Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara

In a recent press conference, Yashasvi Yadav, Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber department, has informed that they have made an arrest. Nitara was targeted when she was playing an online game. A message popped on her screen which claimed to have asked for her nude photographs.

Explaining the incident Akshay said, “My daughter was playing a video game... you are playing with an unknown stranger. When you are playing, you get a message saying, ‘Thank you, that was great’ or ‘You are doing so good’, very courteous messages... Suddenly, the person said, ‘Where are you from?’ She wrote, ‘Mumbai’. And then everything was normal again.”