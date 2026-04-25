Maharashtra cyber cell arrests accused in harassment case linked to Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara

The Maharashtra Cyber department has recently made an arrest in the cyber harassment case following Akshay Kumar’s daughter Nitara’s complaint. The accused allegedly engaged in online harassment and asked her to share inappropriate and offensive content.
In a recent press conference, Yashasvi Yadav, Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber department, has informed that they have made an arrest. Nitara was targeted when she was playing an online game. A message popped on her screen which claimed to have asked for her nude photographs.
Explaining the incident Akshay said, “My daughter was playing a video game... you are playing with an unknown stranger. When you are playing, you get a message saying, ‘Thank you, that was great’ or ‘You are doing so good’, very courteous messages... Suddenly, the person said, ‘Where are you from?’ She wrote, ‘Mumbai’. And then everything was normal again.”
Then came the scary part where she was approached with the dirty question. The actor added, “Then a message came, ‘Are you male or female?’ She replied, ‘Female’. It went on. And then, he sent a message, ‘Can you send me a nude picture of yours?’ My daughter, she switched off the whole thing. She went and told my wife”.
Following the incident, the Maharashtra Cyber Department has organised an awareness session at the R.D. National College in Mumbai. The session was based on alerting the students about the dark side of social media today. It helped in spreading awareness about how to stay safe and if something similar happens how to deal with it.
During the session, speaking about the case, ADG Yadav at the R.D. National College said, “He (Akshay Kumar) had a very shocking story to share with us. He said that his own daughter was being sextorted. The girl was very brave and informed her parents. Through her parents, we received this information, and that is how we handled the case.”
As the world grows closer with social media, children are often the most vulnerable. It’s essential to equip this fully digital-native generation with the awareness and skills to navigate risks like phishing, fraud, bullying, and other forms of cybercrime safely.