The Chainsmokers find a new friend in Malayalam superstar Mohanlal

The American electronic DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers, ahead of their show in Dallas, USA, met with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, whom they tagged as their “new friend”.

The Chainsmokers meet Mohanlal

The #Selfie hitmakers shared a picture posing with Mohanlal. In the image, which is posted on the photo-sharing website Instagram, the two musical artists are seen standing on each side of Mohanlal and smiling at the camera as the three posed for a picture.

“Made a new friend before our show in Dallas @mohanlal,” the caption read.