Deepika-Ranveer take daughter Dua to her first live show in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the power couple of Bollywood, recently marked an important milestone as a family this weekend. The duo decided to take their adorable daughter, Dua, to their first-ever live show held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.
Deepika and her husband visited the venue to attend a CoComelon Sing-A-Long show, which obviously left an impression on Ranveer. In a video clip uploaded by the venue, the doting father said, “It is a little extra special for us because this is our Dua baby’s first show,” He further mentioned, he was grateful for the opportunity to create “memories that last a lifetime”.
The visit comes shortly after the couple recently announced that they are expecting their second child. In an Instagram post, Deepika announced her pregnancy, as she posted a picture of her daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test kit. Ranveer and Deepika got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in Italy later the same year.
Despite the happy news, work remains in full swing for both stars. While Ranveer is basking in the glory of his spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Deepika is busy filming for the upcoming movie titled King with Shah Rukh Khan. They are also planning to team up with Allu Arjun for the much-awaited film by Atlee, titled Raaka.
While the couple enjoys their success in the film industry, it is evident that these intimate moments are the most precious memories for Deepika and Ranveer.