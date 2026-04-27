Deepika-Ranveer take daughter Dua to her first live show in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the power couple of Bollywood, recently marked an important milestone as a family this weekend. The duo decided to take their adorable daughter, Dua, to their first-ever live show held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

All you need to know about Dua’s first live show

Deepika and her husband visited the venue to attend a CoComelon Sing-A-Long show, which obviously left an impression on Ranveer. In a video clip uploaded by the venue, the doting father said, “It is a little extra special for us because this is our Dua baby’s first show,” He further mentioned, he was grateful for the opportunity to create “memories that last a lifetime”.