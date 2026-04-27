Let Twinkle Khanna be your guide to visiting Jane Austen’s house in 2026

One of the most poignant, silently powerful and realistically critical writers of the English elite was Jane Austen. She made her pen, her power and the window through which the world saw the magnanimity and the emotional silence of the English elites. Known for her works like Sense and Sensibility, Pride and Prejudice, Emma, Mansfield Park and more, Austen is one of the most sought after writers of the era who is still widely quoted, studied and interpreted in modern classrooms and screens. Her house in Hampshire, which is now a museum, is visited by many every year. This time it was visited by Mrs Funnybones, Twinkle Khanna with her children and she shared a throwback album of it all on her socials. If you still haven’t visited this beautiful museum yet, then take a cue from her and make your reservations today.
Posting a beautiful caraousel on Instagram, Twinkle captioned it, “… here’s our visit to Jane Austen’s House last summer, where people once worried about handwritten letters arriving on time and I brought children who worry about Wi-Fi signals dropping below three bars. I suppose we live in a time with a little pride, a lot of prejudice, and absolutely no sense about screen time. What’s the one modern problem that you think would leave Jane Austen utterly bewildered?”
The actor posted photographs of herself wearing a straw bonnet, the writing desk of Austen from where she wrote her novels, a general photograph of the space, the flower garden attached to the cottage and some other vibrant snapshots of the place. Her photographs definitely take the viewers to a different era, one where mobile phones were unheard of, life was simpler and society had other problems to deal with.
Where is Jane Austen’s cottage museum?
For those who feel a little inspired to make a trip to Austen’s cottage museum whenever in England, here’s what you need to know. Jane Austen’s house is located at Chawton, Hampshire, England. It houses in its collections, the original writing desk of the author, her finger ring, and first edition copy of Pride and Prejudice. The Museum also hosts several events – activities and workshops- throughout the year. They may be long-term display from the writing career of Austen or short, one day activities on stitching. All these activities are closely connected to the era that Austen projected through her writings, and through fate, coming back in the form of ‘modern trends’. A visit to the museum is a ticketed affair and it is suggested that tickets are booked well ahead in sync with their annual opening schedule, available on their official website.
So, if you want to step back in the 1800s, in Jane Austen’s era, devoid of the constantly ringing mobile phone and building up deadlines, a visit to her cottage is a must. And don’t forget to click the photographs with the props for your gram!