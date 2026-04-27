Let Twinkle Khanna be your guide to visiting Jane Austen’s house in 2026

Where is Jane Austen’s cottage museum?

For those who feel a little inspired to make a trip to Austen’s cottage museum whenever in England, here’s what you need to know. Jane Austen’s house is located at Chawton, Hampshire, England. It houses in its collections, the original writing desk of the author, her finger ring, and first edition copy of Pride and Prejudice. The Museum also hosts several events – activities and workshops- throughout the year. They may be long-term display from the writing career of Austen or short, one day activities on stitching. All these activities are closely connected to the era that Austen projected through her writings, and through fate, coming back in the form of ‘modern trends’. A visit to the museum is a ticketed affair and it is suggested that tickets are booked well ahead in sync with their annual opening schedule, available on their official website.

So, if you want to step back in the 1800s, in Jane Austen’s era, devoid of the constantly ringing mobile phone and building up deadlines, a visit to her cottage is a must. And don’t forget to click the photographs with the props for your gram!