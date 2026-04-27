Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor passes away in Mumbai

Indian film and television actor Bharat Kapoor who made multiple appearances in supporting characters in films and television serials like Meenaxi: A Tale of Three cities, Agniputra, Aahat, Amanat, Bhagyavidhata and more, passed away in Mumbai today.
Bharat's close friend and actor Avatar Gill told PTI, “I got a call from Bharat ji’s son Rahul saying that his father passed away around 3:00 pm due to cardiac arrest at his residence. He was unwell for three days”.
Bharat Kapoor started his career in the 1970s and went on to play a number of roles, each different from the other. From playing police inspectors several times in movies like Jangal Mein Mangal, Dil Se Mile Sil, Kahan Hai Kanoon to playing a doctor in Saheb Bahadur or even a lawyer in Yeh Aag Kab Bujhegi, Kapoor has shown versatility for over four decades. And not just in films, he was a widely popular face in the television industry from the late 1980s itself, having appeared in projects like Campus, Parampara, Saans, Tara, Chunauti and more.
According to reports, his funeral was held in the evening, in the presence of close friends and family members only. A prayer meet is known to be held on April 30 at his residence where friends, acquaintances and industry colleagues can come to bid him farewell.
As the news of his demise started spreading, industry colleagues have started taking to their social media to pay him respects. Veteran filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to his Instagram stories and put up a photo of the late actor. He captioned it, “Sad to know about the demise of veteran theatre and film actor Bharat Kapoor ji. Have great memories working with him in the initial days of my career. A great human being. Om Shanti.”
Bharat Kapoor was on one of the legendary actors on screen and stage. Through multiple supporting and grey characters he proved his versatility over four decades. His loss will truly be mourned by the industry.