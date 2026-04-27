Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor passes away in Mumbai

According to reports, his funeral was held in the evening, in the presence of close friends and family members only. A prayer meet is known to be held on April 30 at his residence where friends, acquaintances and industry colleagues can come to bid him farewell.

As the news of his demise started spreading, industry colleagues have started taking to their social media to pay him respects. Veteran filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to his Instagram stories and put up a photo of the late actor. He captioned it, “Sad to know about the demise of veteran theatre and film actor Bharat Kapoor ji. Have great memories working with him in the initial days of my career. A great human being. Om Shanti.”

Bharat Kapoor was on one of the legendary actors on screen and stage. Through multiple supporting and grey characters he proved his versatility over four decades. His loss will truly be mourned by the industry.