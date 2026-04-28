Deepika Padukone brings all-denim look to maternity fashion in first appearance post pregnancy announcement

In a stunning display of modern Bollywood royalty, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen making their debut public appearance on Tuesday morning at the Mumbai airport after announcing that they will be having their second baby. The couple, who broke the news of their pregnancy on April 19, looked blissful and relaxed while getting ready to leave for work.
While Ranveer was seen taking special care of his pregnant wife, Deepika appeared happy and composed amidst all the hustle and bustle. While the Dhurandhar: The Revenge star looked dapper in a white T-shirt paired with blue jeans, Deepika looked beautiful and elegant in her royal blue outfit as they made their way to the boarding gate.
Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Italy back in 2018, and now they are the proud parents of Dua Padukone Singh, who is just a year old. In their latest announcement, the couple shared a cute picture of their daughter holding a pregnancy test kit, indicating that soon their family will grow into a family of four.
While it is certainly a very exciting time for Deepika as far as her personal life goes, she seems to be fully dedicated to her career at the moment. As she is currently juggling two huge movies, including King with Shah Rukh Khan and Raaka, an action drama sci-fi movie featuring Allu Arjun, it can be safely assumed that she will probably take a leave of absence from her films once she is about eight months pregnant.
However, Deepika is apparently trying to get as much footage as possible during this period of her pregnancy because, to ensure maximum safety for her, Atlee has apparently resorted to using a body double for her most intense action sequences in Raaka, while shooting some dialogue and emotional scenes. The same has been reported for King; the team has also made sure that Deepika’s scenes were given priority over others, especially in South Africa.