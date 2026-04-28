Deepika Padukone brings all-denim look to maternity fashion in first appearance post pregnancy announcement

In a stunning display of modern Bollywood royalty, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen making their debut public appearance on Tuesday morning at the Mumbai airport after announcing that they will be having their second baby. The couple, who broke the news of their pregnancy on April 19, looked blissful and relaxed while getting ready to leave for work.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make first public appearance since pregnancy news

While Ranveer was seen taking special care of his pregnant wife, Deepika appeared happy and composed amidst all the hustle and bustle. While the Dhurandhar: The Revenge star looked dapper in a white T-shirt paired with blue jeans, Deepika looked beautiful and elegant in her royal blue outfit as they made their way to the boarding gate.