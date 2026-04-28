Megan Thee Stallion to exit Moulin Rouge! The Musical early, final performance set for May 1

On March 24, Megan performed her Broadway show in New York City, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. She assumed the character of Harold Zidler, who is the impresario of the famous French club. By playing this role, she achieved an important milestone since she was the first woman ever to play this character.

Harold Zidler was originally played on Broadway in 2019 by Danny Burstein. When discussing Megan Thee Stallion’s performance, Burstein stated that the crew ‘love her so much,’ and the crowd has been going nuts. He went further to say that he hopes she will succeed and shine.

Megan’s Broadway career was not without its struggles. For example, Megan skipped two shows on March 31st because she had to be hospitalized. She resumed her performance on April 2nd, but in an Instagram post dated April 1st, she called this situation a ‘real wake-up call.’ Megan revealed that she had been working herself too hard and was ‘running on empty.’

This announcement follows soon after she revealed that her relationship with Klay Thompson was over. In a statement, she says that ‘trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable’ and that she needs to think about herself now.