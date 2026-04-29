Boman Irani reflects back on his Spiral Bound platform as it hits a global milestone

Boman Irani recently reflected on his amazing journey with Spiral Bound, the mentoring platform he started during the 2020 lockdown to guide aspiring writers and directors. What started off as a mere online initiative has now turned into a huge creative community. To celebrate the success, Spiral Bound will bring together some of the biggest names of Bollywood as honourable guests and mentors and also collaborate with Moscow Film Cluster this year.

Boman Irani's Spiral Bound project that started as a lockdown initiative is now growing into global platform

In 2020, during the lockdown, creativity found new ways to thrive around the world. For Boman Irani, it became a time to give back. He began mentoring aspiring writers and directors over phone calls, sharing his experience and insights. In a press release, the actor said, “During the lockdown, I started mentoring a handful of writer-directors over phone calls. One of them suggested we move to Zoom to save time, and that's how Spiral Bound really began”.