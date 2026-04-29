Boman Irani reflects back on his Spiral Bound platform as it hits a global milestone

Boman Irani recently reflected on his amazing journey with Spiral Bound, the mentoring platform he started during the 2020 lockdown to guide aspiring writers and directors. What started off as a mere online initiative has now turned into a huge creative community. To celebrate the success, Spiral Bound will bring together some of the biggest names of Bollywood as honourable guests and mentors and also collaborate with Moscow Film Cluster this year.
In 2020, during the lockdown, creativity found new ways to thrive around the world. For Boman Irani, it became a time to give back. He began mentoring aspiring writers and directors over phone calls, sharing his experience and insights. In a press release, the actor said, “During the lockdown, I started mentoring a handful of writer-directors over phone calls. One of them suggested we move to Zoom to save time, and that's how Spiral Bound really began”.
The initiative was started with a handful of people and now it has crossed over 2,000 members and completed 865 sessions, both online and offline. Each session runs for over 90 minutes, and the platform continues to remain completely free and open to anyone with a desire to learn.
Talking about the nature of the sessions the actor said, “I've always believed that talent can come from anywhere. Spiral Bound has no entry barriers. You don't need credentials, just curiosity and commitment. The idea is to build writers who can sustain a career and, in doing so, raise the quality of storytelling across the industry”.
Celebrating this milestone, the sessions will now bring together some of the biggest stars from the industry. From Javed Akhtar as Chief Guest, to attendees including Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sooraj Barjatya, Ramesh Sippy among others.
One of the most thrilling news is the participation of the Moscow Film Cluster, which will make a growing intersection between Indian storytelling and international productions.
George Prokopov, CEO of Moscow Film Cluster talking about this exciting collaboration said, “India is a market for Moscow Film Cluster and our partnership with Jio Creative Labs is a strategic step in building a long-term presence there. Spiral Bound is a strong initiative developing emerging screenwriting talent, and we are actively involved in it within this collaboration. We will continue to develop this partnership and look forward to welcoming the winners in Moscow.”
This initiative has grown into a powerful global platform, nurturing talent, fostering collaboration, and placing Indian cinema firmly on the international map.
Concluding the conversation, Boman signs out saying, “For me, this is a lifelong commitment. If Spiral Bound can help even a few writers find their voice and build meaningful careers, it’s doing exactly what it was meant to do.”
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