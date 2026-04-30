SNL writer Jimmy Fowlie's sister found dead months after disappearance

Christian disappeared for the first time on December 22. Her last known communication with her family was on November 26, while her last social media activity was recorded on December 15. Christian was last seen in Koreatown.

Jimmy was also worried about any odd activities prior to her disappearance, writing that, “We have reason to believe that in the weeks before she went missing, her phone and social media were compromised. The individual(s) in possession of her phone used it to hide the fact she was gone, to ask for money, and to create a false narrative that she was going ‘off the grid.’ I am sharing this because I believe that whoever is responsible is hoping to erase her in every way possible.”

Jimmy helped by posting information about Christian online. It was brought to his attention that perhaps she had been going by her maiden name, Christina Fowlie. Additionally, he pointed out that Christian always went around with her dog, Rex, a miniature pinscher.

Additionally, Jimmy Fowlie mentioned that there is no mental illness in his family, or for that matter, no previous instances of disappearance of any of their family members. In fact, he posted on January regarding his sister that, he was “thinking about her everyday.”