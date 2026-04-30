World’s smallest Shivling takes centre stage at Remo D’Souza’s Mumbai home ‘Sabr’

At the very heart of choreographer and director Remo D'Souza’s house located in Mumbai named ‘Sabr,’ religion becomes the core of the design. It is designed considering everything that goes into a day spent by Remo D'Souza, his wife, and pets with a shared religious perspective.
The outstanding feature is the outdoor Shiva temple located in the northeast direction, and its design was made prior to the construction of the actual house. This temple contains an extremely rare Shaligram that is considered to be a part of the world’s smallest Shivling. There is also a waterfall installed at this holy site.
The house has been set up spiritually with multiple faiths represented. There is an idol of Mother Mary in the house. A mandir for Lord Ganesha can be seen near the entrance. The Shiva temple outside is the most important place here.
The temple is located in the northeastern section of the property and has existed since before the main house was constructed. One of the smallest known forms of a Shivling that, the temple holds within it a Shaligram. An area resembling a waterfall exists within the building's compound to calm the thoughts of those who visit. The family intends to create an energising environment for their home with this design.
With their grey plush seating and artwork as well as the glass partition separating it from the dining area, the main lobby has a refined atmosphere and tranquil ambience. The dining area is much more upscale, containing a solid marble table, mirrors on the walls, and hardwood floors.
However, in the case of the living room, the colour scheme is more striking, with the walls painted in bright blue, decorated with artworks, cushioned with Versace pillows, dimly lit, draped with linen curtains, and filled with light from the big French windows.
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