World’s smallest Shivling takes centre stage at Remo D’Souza’s Mumbai home ‘Sabr’

At the very heart of choreographer and director Remo D'Souza’s house located in Mumbai named ‘Sabr,’ religion becomes the core of the design. It is designed considering everything that goes into a day spent by Remo D'Souza, his wife, and pets with a shared religious perspective.

Sacred core of Sabr: The Shiva temple and multi-faith spaces

The outstanding feature is the outdoor Shiva temple located in the northeast direction, and its design was made prior to the construction of the actual house. This temple contains an extremely rare Shaligram that is considered to be a part of the world’s smallest Shivling. There is also a waterfall installed at this holy site.