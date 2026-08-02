Sopranos star Vincent Pastore, known as Big Pussy, dies at 80

Vincent Pastore, the veteran character actor whose turn as Salvatore Big Pussy Bonpensiero on HBO's The Sopranos made him one of television's most memorable mob informants, has died at his home in the Bronx. He was 80. Vincent is survived by his daughter, Renee.

Vincent Pastore dies at 80: From Goodfellas and Carlito’s Way to The Sopranos

After going several days without communication, the actor was found on Saturday by a neighbour and a long-time friend, according to sources. Although an official cause of death has not been disclosed, numerous media sites quoting those close to the case claim he died of natural causes. Authorities discovered no evidence of foul play.