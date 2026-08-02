Sopranos star Vincent Pastore, known as Big Pussy, dies at 80

Vincent Pastore, the veteran character actor whose turn as Salvatore Big Pussy Bonpensiero on HBO's The Sopranos made him one of television's most memorable mob informants, has died at his home in the Bronx. He was 80. Vincent is survived by his daughter, Renee.
After going several days without communication, the actor was found on Saturday by a neighbour and a long-time friend, according to sources. Although an official cause of death has not been disclosed, numerous media sites quoting those close to the case claim he died of natural causes. Authorities discovered no evidence of foul play.
His manager of over 30 years, Robert Attermann, confirmed the news in a statement, saying Vincent would be remembered as "the unforgettable 'Big Pussy,'" while also being so much more to those who knew him personally.
Born in the Bronx in July 1946, Vincent's path to Hollywood was anything but typical. He participated in the Vietnam War before receiving a theatrical degree from Pace University, and he supported himself for many years by working in nightclubs and as a limo driver. A serendipitous encounter with actors Matt and Kevin Dillon, who discovered him playing in a community theatre show, led to his first genuine break in the field.
Vincent began his career in minor roles within the mob-movie canon that would later define him, including an uncredited appearance in Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas and appearances in Carlito's Way and Men of Respect. But it was his 1999 role as Bonpensiero, Tony Soprano's loyal buddy turned FBI informant, that made him a household figure. Vincent's character was killed off in the show's second season, but he continued to appear in flashbacks and guest parts throughout the series' run, and he shared the cast's Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance in a Drama Series.
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