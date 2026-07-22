Godzilla vs Kong actress Kaylee Hottle passes away in Maryland car crash

Fans all over the world are mourning the tragic passing away of the young talent Kaylee Hottle in a sudden car crash last night. The actor who had won hearts through her portrayal of Jia in the Godzilla movies was only 18 years old at the time of her death. Her tragic demise was confirmed by her father. Although Kaylee had a very short lived career, her journey was truly inspiring, as she was one of the few mainstream actors who represented the deaf community.

Who was Kaylee Hottle?

If you had seen the little girl Jia in Godzilla vs Kong and Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, then you might remember Kaylee Hottle. The young girl’s sudden passing in Frederick Maryland has left the entertainment industry in shock. Her father confirmed the sad news to the media while on his way to claim her mortal remains from Texas to Maryland. Not much has yet been revealed about the nature of the accident, but early investigations suggest that it was a case of over-speeding which led to their car hitting a culvert. Kaylee was supposedly travelling with one other passenger apart from the driver. Although the driver and the other passenger were not in very serious condition, Kaylee lost her life to this unfortunate incident. The accident occurred in the early hours of July 21.