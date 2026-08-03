Elvish Yadav to make his Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff under Vicky Jain's production house

Elvish Yadav is all geared up to make a mark in the next phase of his career with his debut in Bollywood. The social media influencer and reality television star has made his way along with Tiger Shroff and Abhishek Banerjee in an untitled action franchise being helmed by Remo D'Souza. The film is produced by the entrepreneur and filmmaker, Vicky Jain, who has started his own production company called VJ Frames. Filming commenced on August 1, 2026.
The upcoming movie is the first production of the banner established by Vicky Jain named 'VJ Frames' on his birthday. The film, directed by Remo D'Souza, has an ensemble cast led by Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, and Elvish Yadav.
Elvish posted about his debut on Instagram, saying, "Today feels like a dream. ✨ My first film. A new beginning, a new journey, and a moment I’ve always dreamed of. Grateful, excited, and ready for everything that’s ahead. ❤️🎬 A very Happy Birthday to my brother, Viccky Jain! 🥳 This film is extra special because it’s also your first as a producer. Couldn’t have asked for a better person to share this milestone with. Honoured to be directed by Remo D’Souza sir. Hoping we’ve created something beautiful for all of you to watch. Here’s to new beginnings, dreams coming true, and the amazing journey ahead❤️"
One user said, "Your hard work has paid off congratulations on your new movie 🎬 ❤️🙌." Another Insta user said, "Congratulations, Elvish bhai, for your dream come true keep shine and rise bhai in the future."
Before making his entry into Bollywood, he made his acting debut in the web series Aukaat Ke Bahar in 2025. Elvish Yadav, whose real name is Siddharth Yadav, has been making YouTube videos since 2016. It was through comedy clips, short movies, roasts, and Haryanvi-style vlogs that he gained an enormous fan following. He has 25 million subscribers across three YouTube channels.
He gained national recognition in the year 2023 after becoming the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and being the first wildcard entrant to win this TV reality show. He has been in various shows like Playground, Roadies XX: Double Cross and Laughter Chefs Season 2.
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