Elvish Yadav to make his Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff under Vicky Jain's production house

Elvish Yadav is all geared up to make a mark in the next phase of his career with his debut in Bollywood. The social media influencer and reality television star has made his way along with Tiger Shroff and Abhishek Banerjee in an untitled action franchise being helmed by Remo D'Souza. The film is produced by the entrepreneur and filmmaker, Vicky Jain, who has started his own production company called VJ Frames. Filming commenced on August 1, 2026.

Elvish Yadav begins a new chapter with Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain's production house

The upcoming movie is the first production of the banner established by Vicky Jain named 'VJ Frames' on his birthday. The film, directed by Remo D'Souza, has an ensemble cast led by Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, and Elvish Yadav.