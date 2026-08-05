Barry Manilow cancels Lexington concert in the last minute

Barry Manilow was scheduled to perform in Lexington on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 but the concert was rescheduled suddenly citing "unforeseen circumstances" moments before the show was about to start. While no reason was provided for the decision, the musician had previously postponed a March 9 show in Lexington due to health reasons.
American singer-songwriter Barry Manilow was scheduled to perform at the Rupp Arena in Lexington on March 9, 2026 but the show had to be postponed due to the musician's lung cancer treatment. The singer had once again scheduled a concert in the same venue which was abruptly cancelled on Tuesday.
The decision was announced on the 83-year-old's X and Instagram accounts where the statement read, "Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight’s show in Lexington has been rescheduled". The show was supposed to begin on 7 PM local time on Tuesday and the X post was made at 6:19 PM. The reason for the sudden cancellation is unknown.
According to a spokesperson for Rupp Arena, the event stands postponed and "all previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new date once it is announced". The veteran musician is also scheduled to perform at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 but there have been no news of possible cancellation yet.
Barry Manilow went through a health crisis recently after being diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer in late 2025 following a visit to the doctor for hip pain. However, the Grammy winner successfully underwent a lobectomy and announced that he was cancer-free and currently in recovery.
In an interview to a magazine, Barry had opened up about the suddenness of his cancer diagnosis. "You just don’t even think about [how fragile life is]. And suddenly, you have lung cancer. But I’m still here. I’m not all here; there’s part of me that isn’t here — they took out a part of me, and now I’ve got to figure out, 'What do I do?'", he said.
The singer is married to Garry Kief since 2014, who is also his manager. Barry shared how his husband's support helped him through the difficult cancer journey.
Despite his age and health complications, the music has not stopped. Barry released his 33rd studio album titled, What A Time, on June 5, 2026.
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