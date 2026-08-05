Barry Manilow cancels Lexington concert in the last minute

The decision was announced on the 83-year-old's X and Instagram accounts where the statement read, "Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight’s show in Lexington has been rescheduled". The show was supposed to begin on 7 PM local time on Tuesday and the X post was made at 6:19 PM. The reason for the sudden cancellation is unknown.

According to a spokesperson for Rupp Arena, the event stands postponed and "all previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new date once it is announced". The veteran musician is also scheduled to perform at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 but there have been no news of possible cancellation yet.

Barry Manilow’s cancer journey

Barry Manilow went through a health crisis recently after being diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer in late 2025 following a visit to the doctor for hip pain. However, the Grammy winner successfully underwent a lobectomy and announced that he was cancer-free and currently in recovery.