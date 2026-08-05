Shawn Mendes goes official with Bruna Marquezine, makes adorable post on her birthday

Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine have officially confirmed their relationship! The musician has made a sweet birthday post on Instagram dedicated to his girlfriend as she turned 31.
Canadian musician Shawn Mendes could not keep his relationship with Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine under wraps any longer. On Tuesday, August 4, 2026, Bruna turned 31 and Shawn celebrated his "baby" with a heartfelt post on social media.
Hard-launching his relationship after much speculation, Shawn shared a carousel of videos and a picture from the birthday celebration. The 27-year-old wished Bruna with an emotional message in the caption. "Feliz aniversário my baby", he started in Portuguese, which translates to "Happy Birthday".
He added, "You are a light and a mãe in every room you walk into. Not to be tooooo sappy but you’ve truly changed my life and I am so so grateful for you". Shawn ended the message in Portuguese writing, "Eu te amo muito muito muitoo!!! [I love you so, so, so much!!!] We all do amor".
The videos included in Shawn's post were of him and Bruna at Casa Amarela Providencia in Rio de Janeiro where she celebrated her birthday with a large group of young children. He also shared pictures from the day on his Instagram Stories.
Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were speculated to be dating since December, 2025 and have been pictures multiple times since, both in the United States and in Brazil, which is Bruna's home country.
Shawn famously dated American singer Camilla Cabello and the former couple were in an on-and-off relationship from 2019 to 2023. He was briefly linked with fellow musician Sabrina Carpenter in February 2023.
Bruna is a popular Brazilian actress and filmmaker who began acting as a child. She was in an high-profile on-and-off relationship with Brazilian football icon Neymar Jr. from 2013 to 2018.
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