Shawn Mendes goes official with Bruna Marquezine, makes adorable post on her birthday

Hard-launching his relationship after much speculation, Shawn shared a carousel of videos and a picture from the birthday celebration. The 27-year-old wished Bruna with an emotional message in the caption. "Feliz aniversário my baby", he started in Portuguese, which translates to "Happy Birthday".

He added, "You are a light and a mãe in every room you walk into. Not to be tooooo sappy but you’ve truly changed my life and I am so so grateful for you". Shawn ended the message in Portuguese writing, "Eu te amo muito muito muitoo!!! [I love you so, so, so much!!!] We all do amor".

The videos included in Shawn's post were of him and Bruna at Casa Amarela Providencia in Rio de Janeiro where she celebrated her birthday with a large group of young children. He also shared pictures from the day on his Instagram Stories.