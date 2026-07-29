Neymar confirms retirement from international football

Neymar Jr. has finally confirmed his international retirement and will no longer continue with the Brazil National Team. The footballer's last appearance for the national team came at the FIFA World Cup 2026 where he scored a penalty in Brazil's 1-2 loss against Norway in the Round of 16.

Neymar Jr.'s time with the Brazil National Team comes to an end

Neymar Jr. will no longer be seen in the iconic No 10. yellow jersey of the Brazil National Team. The football star has finally confirmed that his time with the national team has come to an end, officially opening up about his international career for the first time since the World Cup.