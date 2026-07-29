Neymar confirms retirement from international football

Neymar Jr. has finally confirmed his international retirement and will no longer continue with the Brazil National Team. The footballer's last appearance for the national team came at the FIFA World Cup 2026 where he scored a penalty in Brazil's 1-2 loss against Norway in the Round of 16.
Neymar Jr. will no longer be seen in the iconic No 10. yellow jersey of the Brazil National Team. The football star has finally confirmed that his time with the national team has come to an end, officially opening up about his international career for the first time since the World Cup.
The 34-year-old shared his decision after his club Santos FC registered a 4-2 victory over Venezuela's Universidad Central in the Copa Sudamericana. Talking to the media, the Brazilian star said, "My time with the national team is over. I made history, I was very happy, I gave my blood, my life, I always fought for the yellow jersey, but now I don't want to anymore".
While the announcement was expected, it definitely brings sadness to his fans and followers. Neymar had an illustrious career with the Seleção but the World Cup remains elusive.
He made his senior international debut for his country at age 18 on August 10, 2010 against United States in a friendly match at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Coincidentally, he played his last match for Brazil in the same stadium where it all began.
The former Barcelona star is Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer, having found the net 80 times across his 130 international appearances. He has won two major senior international trophies in his career that include the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2016 Olympic Gold Medal.
He has represented his country across four FIFA World Cups (2014, 2018, 2022, 2026). He had unfortunately missed the 2019 Copa America that Brazil won due to injury and was not part of the champions' squad.