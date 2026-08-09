Musical duo Hiphop Tamizha cancel event in Chennai after massive turnout

Tamizha Adhi's message

The organisers had to listen to the police who believed it to be difficult to manage the huge crowd. Addressing his fans later, Adhi said, "I was eagerly looking forward to meeting all of you at the #MeesayaMurukku2 celebration. However, due to safety concerns and instructions from the police, I was not able to take the stage. While your overwhelming love brings me joy, I am deeply saddened that I could not celebrate #MeesayaMurukku2 with you today."

Meesaya Murukku 2 is set to release in September, nine years after the prequel which marked the 36-year-old's debut both as an actor as well as a director. He will return in both of these roles in the sequel.