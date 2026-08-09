Musical duo Hiphop Tamizha cancel event in Chennai after massive turnout

Hiphop Tamizha, an Indian musical duo had to cancel their free Chennai concert scheduled on August 8, 2026 due to security reasons. The duo, consisting of Adhi and R. Jeeva were set to host the concert at Phoenix Mall in Velachery on Saturday and their decision greatly disappointed fans.
Hiphop Tamizha wanted to celebrate with their fans and had organised a free concert in Chennai on Sarturday which had to be cancelled after a massive turnout threatened security. The police asked for the event to be called off to avoid crowd management issues, according to reports.
Tamizha Aadhi later released a video message, expressing disappointment. He is about to star in and direct Meesaya Murukku 2 and the event was supposed to celebrate that. The crowd, in thousands, had reportedly gathered from several parts of the city all of home had to go back without experiencing what they come for.
The organisers had to listen to the police who believed it to be difficult to manage the huge crowd. Addressing his fans later, Adhi said, "I was eagerly looking forward to meeting all of you at the #MeesayaMurukku2 celebration. However, due to safety concerns and instructions from the police, I was not able to take the stage. While your overwhelming love brings me joy, I am deeply saddened that I could not celebrate #MeesayaMurukku2 with you today."
Meesaya Murukku 2 is set to release in September, nine years after the prequel which marked the 36-year-old's debut both as an actor as well as a director. He will return in both of these roles in the sequel.
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