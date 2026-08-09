Ravi Kishan finally responds to viral 'money follows...' memes

What was initially a casual response on a podcast has become the latest trend on social media. “Money follows my brother!” This statement by Ravi Kishan, made during an interview with Raj Shamani on a podcast, has taken Instagram by storm. Ravi Kishan has reacted to the attention he is receiving over this particular statement.
While speaking on a podcast with Raj Shamani, Ravi Kishan was posed a simple question: what does he want more, “pehchaan” or “paisa”? He immediately responded with recognition, saying, “Pehchaan. Money follows my brother!” The quote rapidly gained popularity on social media in the form of memes and reels. It also got noticed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a political party Ravi Kishan is a part of. The official X handle of the BJP re-tweeted the viral video, which seemed like an effort to appeal to Gen Z.
Ravi Kishan reposted the clip and added his own explanation. He wrote, “A good reputation is more valuable than money- PUBLILIUS SYRUS. Reputation & money are linked- & the argument is that reputation is king." His reply provided further explanation for the quote, which had been turned into a meme. The quote, in his opinion, was about the importance of making a good name rather than just making money.
However, the actor has also commented on his constant presence on social media. Talking at a press event for his film Maa Behen, actor Ravi Kishan stated, “I swear on Mahadev, I don’t know why I go viral every single time."
The internet still keeps floating clips from various stages of his life. Clips from his dance performances, singing live on stage, and pieces from interviews keep floating around Instagram and other social-media networks.
On the work front, Ravi Kishan recently acted in Aryabhatt Ka Zero, which has cast like Himansh Kohli, Shilpa Shinde, and Sonnalli A Sajnani. His upcoming film is Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, which will be a sequel to the highly popular 2006 film.