Ravi Kishan finally responds to viral 'money follows...' memes

What was initially a casual response on a podcast has become the latest trend on social media. “Money follows my brother!” This statement by Ravi Kishan, made during an interview with Raj Shamani on a podcast, has taken Instagram by storm. Ravi Kishan has reacted to the attention he is receiving over this particular statement.

Ravi Kishan explains his viral ‘Money follows’ remark

While speaking on a podcast with Raj Shamani, Ravi Kishan was posed a simple question: what does he want more, “pehchaan” or “paisa”? He immediately responded with recognition, saying, “Pehchaan. Money follows my brother!” The quote rapidly gained popularity on social media in the form of memes and reels. It also got noticed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a political party Ravi Kishan is a part of. The official X handle of the BJP re-tweeted the viral video, which seemed like an effort to appeal to Gen Z.