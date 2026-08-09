Rishabh Pant wants to buy land in Uttarakhand, CM responds

On late Friday night, Rishabh Pant took to X with a message addressed directly to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Rishabh’s post was simple in its intent, he wanted to buy land in his home state and finally build a house there, shifting his base away from Delhi. According to his own account, he's reportedly been searching for suitable land in Uttarakhand for close to three years without any luck.
In his message, Rishabh wrote, “@pushkardhami hello sir how’s you ??? It’s a long time for me especially being local from Uttrakhand . I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttrakhand and I couldn’t find anything facilitating and big to live here I love my Uttrakhand. My humble request to us is please help me in land acquisition cause nowadays it had become nitemare with clarity and even other land is dew which was I supposedly get when I was promoting the state before keeping everything in side I wanna move back to my native place to help and built around Uttrakhand and I want to shif back to my Pahadi people please look into this matter it’s been 3 years didn’t get any land awaiting your answer @pushkardhami sir”.
Chief Minister Dhami responded publicly on Saturday, calling Rishabh the pride of Uttarakhand and praising the recognition his cricketing performances have brought the state on both national and international stages. Dhami confirmed that officials have already been instructed to reach out to Rishabh and extend all possible assistance, effectively fast-tracking a process that had stalled for years on its own.
For those unfamiliar with the backstory, Rishabh’s connection to Uttarakhand isn’t just symbolic. He was born in Haridwar (in what was then Uttar Pradesh, before the state’s formation), and the region has featured in some of the more dramatic — and difficult — chapters of his life. It was near Roorkee in Uttarakhand that Rishabh survived a serious car accident in December 2022, an ordeal that sidelined him from the sport for over a year. He's also previously donated match fees toward glacier-burst rescue efforts in the state.
Rishabh has reportedly emerged as Uttarakhand’s highest individual taxpayer, having paid over INR 23 crore in taxes for the 2025–26 financial year.
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