Rishabh Pant wants to buy land in Uttarakhand, CM responds

On late Friday night, Rishabh Pant took to X with a message addressed directly to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Rishabh’s post was simple in its intent, he wanted to buy land in his home state and finally build a house there, shifting his base away from Delhi. According to his own account, he's reportedly been searching for suitable land in Uttarakhand for close to three years without any luck.

Rishabh Pant has been looking for a home in Uttarakhand for 3 years

In his message, Rishabh wrote, “@pushkardhami hello sir how’s you ??? It’s a long time for me especially being local from Uttrakhand . I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttrakhand and I couldn’t find anything facilitating and big to live here I love my Uttrakhand. My humble request to us is please help me in land acquisition cause nowadays it had become nitemare with clarity and even other land is dew which was I supposedly get when I was promoting the state before keeping everything in side I wanna move back to my native place to help and built around Uttrakhand and I want to shif back to my Pahadi people please look into this matter it’s been 3 years didn’t get any land awaiting your answer @pushkardhami sir”.