Kylie Jenner celebrates birthday eve with a princess kitty-themed party

Socialite, entrepreneur and reality TV star Kylie Jenner celebrated her 29th birthday even yesterday with a princess kitty-themed party. Present for the occasion were her sisters – Kim, Khloe and Kendall apart from her closest friends. Jenner posted photographs from the occasion on her social media and sure turned heads with her fashion, and the party arrangements.
Kylie’s social media post was all pink and captioned, “happy bday eve to meeee…I had my dream princess kitty bday night…my heart if so full…i love my life and my friends” In the first photograph we can see Kylie in a fuschia bodycon dress with a matching faux fur stole running down her shoulder and a crown on her head. Her heels were also pink with faux fur bits. Needless to say, Kylie was decked up in pink from head to toe. And so were most of her friends who came in different shades of pink or nude colours.
Another photograph reveals the huge encrusted birthday cake which has caught the attention of the netizens. What looks like a dessert straight out of a jewel thief game, became one of the star attractions of the night. An all-white cream cake was bejeweled with purples, pinks, blues, golds, emeralds and more. The all-white base allowed the jewels to shine further. And not just the cake, even the beverage tumblers were all pastel and polka dotted.
The décor was all about cats, with cat face wall hangers all over the place interspersed with pastel coloured balloons. Another birthday cake, more closer to the theme was a pink one with the impressions of four cute cats and a message stating ‘ Happy Birthday Kitty Kylie’ . The photographs also gave hazy glimpses of all the singing, dancing, and fun that took place the whole night. Moreover, one can even see glimpses of the children in a short video.
Amidst all this, the eldest of the Kardashian- Jenner clan, Kourtney could not be spotted anywhere giving rise to questions in the netizen’s mind about whether she skipped the party or missed it due to her schedules. Kylie turns 29 on August 10 and is known to be dating actor Timothee Chalamet. Even though the couple has made a few public appearances, they largely keep their relationship private.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.