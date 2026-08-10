Kylie Jenner celebrates birthday eve with a princess kitty-themed party

Kylie’s social media post was all pink and captioned, “happy bday eve to meeee…I had my dream princess kitty bday night…my heart if so full…i love my life and my friends” In the first photograph we can see Kylie in a fuschia bodycon dress with a matching faux fur stole running down her shoulder and a crown on her head. Her heels were also pink with faux fur bits. Needless to say, Kylie was decked up in pink from head to toe. And so were most of her friends who came in different shades of pink or nude colours.

Another photograph reveals the huge encrusted birthday cake which has caught the attention of the netizens. What looks like a dessert straight out of a jewel thief game, became one of the star attractions of the night. An all-white cream cake was bejeweled with purples, pinks, blues, golds, emeralds and more. The all-white base allowed the jewels to shine further. And not just the cake, even the beverage tumblers were all pastel and polka dotted.