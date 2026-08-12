Shehnaaz Gill accidentally swallows nose ring: BTS video leaves fans worried

Shehnaaz Gill faced an unforeseen accident during her shoot for the Punjabi romantic period movie Ishqnama. In a video that came out from behind the scenes, her nose ring suddenly slipped into her mouth. She then started coughing, and her co-star Saurabh Sachdeva helped her out by patting her back.
The behind-the-scenes clip was posted by Shehnaaz Gill after she was continuously requested by her fans to upload the video featuring her nathni. While introducing the video, she stated, "Before the video…here's a little BTS story. So many of you were asking me to post the nathni moment.”
The accident took place while the movie Ishqnama was being shot by Arvindr Khaira. It is a romantic period drama movie in Punjabi, featuring Nimma, who is a Sikh young student and poet from Indian Punjab. He falls in love with Nasima, who is a Muslim girl from Pakistan Punjab. The two main actors in this film are Shehnaaz Gill and Jayy Randhawa. Saurabh Sachdeva, Anjum Batra and Mahanbir Bhullar are part of the supporting cast.
This led to an uproar among fans who expressed their opinions about the situation. An ardent fan appreciated Shehnaaz's dedication but warned her to remain careful. The commentator said, “OMG I truly admire and love how dedicated you are, darling! But please stay safe! "You are precious, so take care of yourself."
Another person commented, "Please Sana look after yourself we love you so much thanks to God you safe and thank you so much. Your acting teacher help you and save you. @Shehnaazgill 🧿" Some enthusiasts also wanted the whole scene, saying, "bts ain’t enough😭 just share this whole scene already omg."
Shehnaaz Gill will be seen next in the Punjabi romantic comedy film Singh vs Kaur 2. This independent film is directed by Navaniat Singh and is a sequel to the successful film Singh vs Kaur, released in 2013. The lead actor in the film is Gippy Grewal.
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