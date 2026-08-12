Shehnaaz Gill accidentally swallows nose ring: BTS video leaves fans worried

Shehnaaz Gill faced an unforeseen accident during her shoot for the Punjabi romantic period movie Ishqnama. In a video that came out from behind the scenes, her nose ring suddenly slipped into her mouth. She then started coughing, and her co-star Saurabh Sachdeva helped her out by patting her back.

Shehnaaz Gill shares nathni mishap from Ishqnama set

The behind-the-scenes clip was posted by Shehnaaz Gill after she was continuously requested by her fans to upload the video featuring her nathni. While introducing the video, she stated, "Before the video…here's a little BTS story. So many of you were asking me to post the nathni moment.”