Shehnaaz Gill on Ishqnama, Ikk Kudi and life beyond her ‘bubbly’ image
Shehnaaz Gill has come a long way from being the cheerful, lively contestant who won millions of hearts on Bigg Boss 13. Over the years, the Punjab-born actress and singer has slowly built a career across Punjabi and Hindi cinema — taking on new roles and exploring different sides of the entertainment industry. After making her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023) and appearing in Thank You for Coming (2023), she recently added another feather to her cap by turning producer with the Punjabi film Ikk Kudi, while also playing the lead. Now, she is gearing up for the release of Ishqnama — a film inspired by real-life events and set against the backdrop of India and Pakistan, followed by Singh vs Kaur 2. She gets chatty with us — talking about balancing acting and producing, staying grounded despite fame, leaning on family during difficult times and why she hopes people will look beyond her bubbly image and see her as an actor with many shades.
With Ikk Kudi, you took on the role of both actress and producer and now you’re gearing up for Ishqnama. How have these two projects challenged you in different ways and what have you taken away from each experience?
Ikk Kudi was a wonderful experience with its share of ups and downs. As an actress, I knew what my job was, but stepping into the role of a producer gave me a completely new perspective on filmmaking. It was incredibly rewarding to back a women-centric film that connected with audiences and performed so well at the box office. It gave me confidence that if the content is honest, people will always embrace it. Ishqnama, on the other hand, is a completely different film. Set against the backdrop of India and Pakistan, it gave me the opportunity to portray a character inspired by real life. It was an emotionally intense journey that challenged me with every scene and helped me grow as an actress. Both films have taught me something valuable. Ikk Kudi helped me grow as a producer, while Ishqnama pushed me emotionally as an actress. Together, they’ve been incredibly fulfilling experiences.
When you look back at your journey, so far, what do you think has been the biggest change in you, both as a person and as an artiste?
I feel the biggest change in me has been maturity. I’m still the same grounded and down-to-earth girl. I always remember my struggles and where I come from and I never let my ego take over. I like treating everyone equally, no matter who they are. Moving to a big city teaches you a lot. You go through ups and downs and when you start earning and working hard, you understand what responsibility really means — not just for yourself but for your parents too. As an artiste, I’ve learned that acting is a continuous process. My biggest goal is that whenever I play a character, people shouldn’t see Shehnaaz Gill — they should see the character. I want audiences to discover a new side of me with every role beyond the image they know from Bigg Boss.
You’ve spoken about working on yourself over the years. What does self-growth mean to you today?
For me, growth is a continuous journey. I still feel like I’m learning and I hope that never changes. No matter how much you achieve, there’s always something new to learn. I want to grow with every project, every experience and every person I meet. Growth isn’t just about success — it’s about becoming a little better every day. Staying grounded, learning from my mistakes and never losing my curiosity is what real growth means to me.
What’s one misconception people have about Shehnaaz Gill that you’ve always wanted to clear up?
One of the biggest misconceptions is that I’m just bubbly and can only play cheerful characters. People see me smiling and laughing but they don’t know the emotional depth I have as a person and as an actress. I feel people have only seen one side of me. But for an actress, range is everything and I believe there’s so much more of me that audiences haven’t seen on screen yet. I hope people walk out of the theatre feeling that Shehnaaz isn’t just about laughter and fun — she can portray every emotion with honesty.
What keeps you positive, especially on difficult days?
Whenever I go through difficult days, I lean on my brother (Shehbaz Badesha) for support. We travel somewhere, go out for a meal or simply spend time together. Sometimes just being with your loved ones is enough. I’ve accepted that challenges are a part of life. There are sad days, ordinary days and happy days. That gives me the strength to believe that every difficult phase will eventually pass.
Has success changed your definition of happiness or do you still find joy in the same simple things?
Success does bring happiness because when we work hard, seeing the results gives us joy. Receiving love from people reassures me that my efforts were in the right direction. At the same time, I don’t think success alone can bring true happiness. Something as simple as a friend checking in or having a heartfelt conversation often means much more. Those are the moments that keep me grounded.
Who has had the biggest influence on the person you’ve become today and what’s the most valuable lesson you’ve learned from them?
The person who has inspired me the most is my grandfather. Growing up, I always saw him as the hardest-working person in our family. Today, I feel grateful that I’ve been able to give back much more than he ever gave me. He taught me through the way he lived. Watching him work tirelessly made me understand that there are no shortcuts in life. Success comes only through dedication, honesty and consistent hard work. That’s the principle I’ve always tried to follow.
Life in the spotlight can get hectic. What are some daily habits or routines that help you slow down and recharge?
Whenever I feel exhausted, I make time for exercise and focus on my health. I believe investing in our health is just as important as investing in our work. When the body and mind are healthy, we’re able to give our best. It’s simple — go to the gym, eat well, stay hydrated and take care of yourself. I don’t see self-care as a luxury; I see it as a necessity
If you could spend an entire day away from work and social media, what would your perfect day look like?
I’d fill it with the little things that truly make me happy. I love playing games, spreading out mattresses on the floor, sitting with my friends, siblings and family and simply enjoying each other’s company. Sometimes we watch horror movies, other times we play hide-and-seek or cricket. There’s no plan or pressure — just living in the moment.
Social media is an important part of your career, but it can also be demanding. How do you decide what parts of your life to share and what to keep private?
I’ve always believed that personal things should remain personal. I don’t think personal and professional life should ever be mixed, so, I consciously maintain that boundary. I’m always happy to share my work but when it comes to my emotions and relationships, I prefer to keep them private. That’s where I find my peace.
You’ve explored acting, music and now producing. Is there something you’ve always wanted to try but haven’t had the chance to yet?
There’s a lot I want to do, but this is just the beginning. Right now, my complete focus is on acting. Business and other ventures can come later. I feel there’s still so much for me to explore as an artiste. As I continue to grow, I’d love to venture into business and other creative pursuits too, but I believe everything has its own time.
Fashion has become a big part of your public image. How would you describe your personal style and how has it evolved over the years?
Fashion, for me, is all about confidence. I like stepping out of my comfort zone and experimenting with styles I’ve never tried before. If you wear something with confidence, it becomes your style. That’s why I enjoy trying new looks and embracing the unfamiliar.
What’s next for you?
I have two films coming up. First is Ishqnama and a month later Singh vs Kaur 2 will be released. Both are Punjabi films. At the same time, I’m looking forward to doing more Hindi films. My goal with every project is to become a better actress and for people to see me in different kinds of roles.
Ishqnama will be releasing in theatres today.