Shehnaaz Gill on Ishqnama, Ikk Kudi and life beyond her ‘bubbly’ image

Shehnaaz Gill has come a long way from being the cheerful, lively contestant who won millions of hearts on Bigg Boss 13. Over the years, the Punjab-born actress and singer has slowly built a career across Punjabi and Hindi cinema — taking on new roles and exploring different sides of the entertainment industry. After making her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023) and appearing in Thank You for Coming (2023), she recently added another feather to her cap by turning producer with the Punjabi film Ikk Kudi, while also playing the lead. Now, she is gearing up for the release of Ishqnama — a film inspired by real-life events and set against the backdrop of India and Pakistan, followed by Singh vs Kaur 2. She gets chatty with us — talking about balancing acting and producing, staying grounded despite fame, leaning on family during difficult times and why she hopes people will look beyond her bubbly image and see her as an actor with many shades.