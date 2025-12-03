Nutritionist shares how Shehnaaz Gill lost weight without extreme dieting

The video shared by Kunal began with a clip of Shehnaaz sharing the secret of her weight loss. She said, "Don't eat much, but do eat...eat everything but in small, small portions".

The actor said that the belief that you have to give up on salt, sugar and all your favourite meals, is rubbish. As long as the quantity is limited, one can eat anything and everything.

Shehnaaz Gill's weight-loss coach and nutritionist Kunal Chhibber agreed with her advice and said restriction achieves nothing, portion control does. This is the philosophy that helped Shehnaaz lose 12 kgs in 6 months, the video mentioned.

Focus on portion size, means calories according to your goal. Eat everything, a mix of fats, carbs and protein. And no elimination means don't restrict unless you are allergic to certain foods. Eat everything, rice, roti, idli, bread, eggs, milk, chocolate, everything!", Kunal shared.

In the caption of his post, the nutritionist further shared some tips explaining how one can achieve portion control. He wrote:

"1. Calculate your maintenance calories.

2. Set a small calorie deficit for steady progress.

3. Aim for 1.2-1.8 g protein per kg body weight.

4. Set fat to 30-40% of your target calories.

5. Fill the rest with carbs, based on your preference.

6. Track meals on MyFitnessPal to hit your targets".

In short, "balance is key", says Kunal. So, if you are on a weight loss journey, this is good news that you can actually lose a significant amount weight without depriving yourself of your favourite foods!