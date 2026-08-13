EJAE reveals Leonardo DiCaprio distracted her during Golden performance at the 2026 BAFTAs

Leonardo was seated just in front of her in the audience, according to EJAE, and his solemn demeanour distracted her just as she was about to hit a challenging note on the line "born to be." Locking eyes with the Oscar winner in the midst of an already stressful situation was the last thing she wanted, she said, describing the meeting as surprisingly nerve-wracking.

The performance marked a milestone for EJAE and her HUNTR/X co-stars Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, who together voice the members of the fictional K-pop group at the centre of the animated blockbuster. Their rendition of Golden at London's Royal Festival Hall was reportedly the trio's first performance together outside the United States, with EJAE opening the number solo before Nuna and Ami joined her from the crowd.