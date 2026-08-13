EJAE reveals Leonardo DiCaprio distracted her during Golden performance at the 2026 BAFTAs

EJAE, the singer who provided the vocals for Rumi in Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters, has revealed that a certain Hollywood A-lister may be to blame for a rocky moment during her BAFTAs performance earlier this year.
Speaking in a new interview with The Times, EJAE admitted the February ceremony still weighs on her. She said she made a few mistakes during the performance, including cracking slightly on one of the song's toughest high notes — and pointed to an unlikely culprit: Leonardo DiCaprio.
Leonardo was seated just in front of her in the audience, according to EJAE, and his solemn demeanour distracted her just as she was about to hit a challenging note on the line "born to be." Locking eyes with the Oscar winner in the midst of an already stressful situation was the last thing she wanted, she said, describing the meeting as surprisingly nerve-wracking.
The performance marked a milestone for EJAE and her HUNTR/X co-stars Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, who together voice the members of the fictional K-pop group at the centre of the animated blockbuster. Their rendition of Golden at London's Royal Festival Hall was reportedly the trio's first performance together outside the United States, with EJAE opening the number solo before Nuna and Ami joined her from the crowd.
Ironically, DiCaprio's stony expression doesn't seem to reflect his actual feelings about the film. He's been spotted enthusiastically engaging with KPop Demon Hunters throughout awards season — from animatedly discussing the movie at the Golden Globes to waving a synchronised lightstick during a Golden performance at the Oscars, a moment that quickly went viral.
KPop Demon Hunters has had a record-breaking run since its release, becoming Netflix's most-watched film ever and picking up an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a Critics' Choice Award, and a Grammy along the way. Notably, the film missed out on a Best Animated Feature nomination at the BAFTAs due to eligibility rules around theatrical release.
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