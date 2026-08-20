Mini Mathur reveals why she lost her job as host on Indian Idol 5

Mini Mathur has recently revealed a shocking incident during her second pregnancy. She shared that she lost her job as the host of Indian Idol season 5 just because she was pregnant.
Popular Indian television host and actor, Mini Mathur sat down for an interview with a media publication and shared an incident when her pregnancy became came in the way of her professional life.
The mother-of-two shared how she was not allowed to keep her job as the Indian Idol host when she was pregnant with her second child. In the interview, she said, "When I was expecting Sairah, which was after the fourth season of Indian Idol, and I told the team as they were going to start Season 5, that I am pregnant and I am going to be fine during the auditions but by the time we are doing the finale episodes I will be showing. So I was told to not do the season on my face. Reason? Indian audiences will not be able to accept a pregnant host."
The 50-year-old recalled that she was contacted once again for season 6 and was asked to come back but this time, she was the one to refuse and said "no".
"I felt very let down, with the fact that these people are not even able to see what is happening in the world. I was called back for season 6 but by that time my heart was not on the same page", Mini added.
Mini Mathur was the winner of Amazon Prime Video's reality show, Alliance and has been sharing a fair share of the spotlight since. She has been married to popular Indian filmmaker Kabir Khan for 28 years and the couple are parents to two children, son Vivaan Khan and daughter Sairah Khan.
Mini is a popular face on Indian television and she made her debut as host with Tol Mol Ke Bol on Zee TV alongside R. Madhavan. Her popularity soared during her stint in Indian Idol, the music reality show that she hosted for the first four seasons.
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