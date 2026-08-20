Mini Mathur reveals why she lost her job as host on Indian Idol 5

The mother-of-two shared how she was not allowed to keep her job as the Indian Idol host when she was pregnant with her second child. In the interview, she said, "When I was expecting Sairah, which was after the fourth season of Indian Idol, and I told the team as they were going to start Season 5, that I am pregnant and I am going to be fine during the auditions but by the time we are doing the finale episodes I will be showing. So I was told to not do the season on my face. Reason? Indian audiences will not be able to accept a pregnant host."

The 50-year-old recalled that she was contacted once again for season 6 and was asked to come back but this time, she was the one to refuse and said "no".

"I felt very let down, with the fact that these people are not even able to see what is happening in the world. I was called back for season 6 but by that time my heart was not on the same page", Mini added.