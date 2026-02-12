Mini Mathur slams IndiGo over 'shocking’ treatment to her 86-year-old father

The actress explained that her father had to walk almost 1 km to get to the boarding area with his carry-on luggage. He received no assistance on his way to the boarding area. Also, there weren’t any buggies available to transport him. She added that, “A brand that does not treat age with compassion can never age well.”

The discussion generated by her post drew attention to the issue of airlines accommodating older adults. In addition, many others expressed similar concerns about the types of assistance available at airports for elderly travelers. After the post went viral, it has been reported that IndiGo took prompt action to assist her father.

Mini Mathur wrote that, "I'm glad that my story made an immediate impact and that @indigo.6e swung into action to make it better for my dad. Here's hoping this will find its way to better support and respect for senior citizens across all airlines and airports in India. So.. thanks team Indigo.. Giving credit when it's due."

Mini Mathur was a presenter for MTV India. Afterwards, she was the host of Indian Idol for six seasons and competed in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa during its first season (2007). Mini has also acted in Mind the Malhotras. As of February of this year, she has been married to filmmaker Kabir Khan for 25 years.